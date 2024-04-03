Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,832 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,091,000 after purchasing an additional 455,826 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,107,000 after purchasing an additional 225,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,037,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,042,000 after purchasing an additional 195,485 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

