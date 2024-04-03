Short Interest in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Grows By 6.7%

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 9,980,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

