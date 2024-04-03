Short Interest in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expands By 6.5%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 713.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 113,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 381.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 0.7 %

GSL stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a market cap of $711.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

