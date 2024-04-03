DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,784,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 1.07% of Verra Mobility worth $41,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth $27,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.76 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. Analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verra Mobility

About Verra Mobility

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.