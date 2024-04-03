DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,654 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 1.98% of Janus International Group worth $38,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,096,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Janus International Group by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 304,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 107,935 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Janus International Group by 405.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 88,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Janus International Group by 852.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 275,125 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBI. Benchmark lowered their target price on Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Janus International Group Trading Down 2.4 %

JBI opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Janus International Group

In other Janus International Group news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,374,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,952.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 77,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,049,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,374,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 285,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,952.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,841 shares of company stock valued at $9,331,976 over the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

