California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 179.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,508 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.61% of California Resources worth $23,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in California Resources by 318.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRC opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on California Resources from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

