Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,701 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $23,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 110.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,944,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,324,000 after buying an additional 1,542,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,765,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $10,077,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 184.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 591,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 80.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 940,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 418,201 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 445,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,076.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

View Our Latest Report on LILAK

About Liberty Latin America

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.