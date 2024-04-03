Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 523,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $25,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

