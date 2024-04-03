Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 982,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 394,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Gartner by 830.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,974,000 after buying an additional 458,963 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after buying an additional 364,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $469.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

