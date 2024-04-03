Drax Group (LON:DRX) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 434 ($5.45) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.06) to GBX 1,100 ($13.81) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 740 ($9.29) to GBX 760 ($9.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Drax Group

Drax Group Trading Down 0.7 %

About Drax Group

DRX opened at GBX 489.80 ($6.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 395.20 ($4.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 655.60 ($8.23). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 469.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 461.25.

(Get Free Report)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.