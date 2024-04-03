Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 239.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LRMR. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

LRMR stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn bought 4,290,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,499,992.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,151,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,763,288.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,455,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,536,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

