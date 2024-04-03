HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $940.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.82. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,542,355.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other OPKO Health news, Director Richard M. Krasno purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,299.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,542,355.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,993,015 shares of company stock valued at $8,479,069. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,751,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,024,000 after acquiring an additional 428,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in OPKO Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 428,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,117 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 768,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 579,657 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 304,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

