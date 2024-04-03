Fortinet’s (FTNT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.5 %

Fortinet stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average is $60.83. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

