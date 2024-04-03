Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLNC. Susquehanna raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

FLNC opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 2.57. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

