Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 148.09% from the company’s previous close.

JSPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $394.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jasper Therapeutics

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $4,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,188,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

Featured Articles

