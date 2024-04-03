SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Upgraded at Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SGRO. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.83) to GBX 940 ($11.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.10) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 952 ($11.95).

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 873.60 ($10.97) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 865.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 819.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The company has a market cap of £11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4,163.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 675 ($8.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 913 ($11.46).

In other news, insider Carol Fairweather bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 878 ($11.02) per share, for a total transaction of £70,240 ($88,174.74). 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

