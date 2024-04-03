Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 181.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALDX. StockNews.com raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALDX

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,556,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $45,015.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,583.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.