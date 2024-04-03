Barclays Increases JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 165

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 165 ($2.07) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.30) to GBX 925 ($11.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 442 ($5.55).

JD stock opened at GBX 133.05 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,326.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 178.10 ($2.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.74.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 45,487 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £49,580.83 ($62,240.56). Insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

