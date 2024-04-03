PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by William Blair

Analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PWFL. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $190.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.72. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PowerFleet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

