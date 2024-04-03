HI (HI) Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. HI has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $216,090.02 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014709 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00023050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001644 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,985.87 or 0.99993880 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00135459 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00056225 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $225,470.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

