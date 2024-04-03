Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $17.05 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $17.05 billion and approximately $230,217.70 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for approximately $200.59 or 0.00303975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.89847157 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $215,057.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

