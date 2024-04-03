Conflux Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Conflux has a market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $85.70 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,989.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $606.38 or 0.00918904 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00151631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00045989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.72 or 0.00187484 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00132163 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,986,305,668 coins and its circulating supply is 3,848,818,626 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,986,225,774.47 with 3,848,725,763.24 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.36703438 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $109,617,793.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

