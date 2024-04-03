Cronos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23.23 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and approximately $23.23 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00071712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00027957 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00016825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

