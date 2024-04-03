Polymath Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13,370.46 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $96.90 million and $13,370.46 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00151631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008952 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, "Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08626001 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $11,357.40 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars.

