Metahero (HERO) Tops One Day Volume of $1.55 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $45.96 million and $1.55 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000557 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005316 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012696 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

