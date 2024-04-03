First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $5.88

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $6.09. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 1,985,930 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -4.17%.
Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 52.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
