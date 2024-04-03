First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $5.88

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $6.09. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 1,985,930 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 52.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

