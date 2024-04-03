Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $4.81

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $5.01. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 1,692,575 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HL

Hecla Mining Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $5,183,460,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.