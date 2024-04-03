Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.60

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.60 and last traded at C$22.50, with a volume of 72210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$27.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.55.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$82.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.2639523 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 387.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total transaction of C$4,470,000.00. 35.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

