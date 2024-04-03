MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $20.50

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $21.85. MINISO Group shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 267,546 shares trading hands.

MINISO Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MINISO Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,029,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,455,000 after acquiring an additional 127,537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,490,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 3,224,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

