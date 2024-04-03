MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $20.50

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $21.85. MINISO Group shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 267,546 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
