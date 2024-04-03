Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.
Accuray Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Accuray stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $240.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
