A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.02. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $42.11.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.