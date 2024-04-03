Short Interest in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Expands By 6.8%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,300 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 432,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

AlTi Global Trading Down 12.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ALTI opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. AlTi Global has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AlTi Global by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 971,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 1,223.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 315,530 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth about $3,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,989,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 145,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

