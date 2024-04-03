ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Update

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,600 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the February 29th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,897,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,981 shares in the company, valued at $29,155,155.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,897,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,981 shares in the company, valued at $29,155,155.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $1,615,313.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,536 shares of company stock worth $9,288,477. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 109,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANIP opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 0.79.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

