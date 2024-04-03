Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Update

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 866,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,119.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao purchased 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,749,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 94,498 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 72,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.30. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.