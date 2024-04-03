AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days. Approximately 20.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,744,000. SW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,411,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 651,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 169,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirSculpt Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRS opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $325.10 million, a P/E ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.78. AirSculpt Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.83 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

