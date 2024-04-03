TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 421,296 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,694,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421,296 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $138,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,407,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,768,000 after buying an additional 168,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,854,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,159,000 after purchasing an additional 245,598 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 602,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 476,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 454,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USIG opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1853 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

