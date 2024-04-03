TIAA Trust National Association Has $104.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $104,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $238.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.70. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.13 and a fifty-two week high of $241.38.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

