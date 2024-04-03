Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Update

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Media Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 1st quarter worth $361,000.

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

Integrated Media Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

IMTE opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Integrated Media Technology has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.