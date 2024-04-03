Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Short Interest Up 5.9% in March

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at $50,314,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at $50,314,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,469,000 after buying an additional 145,781 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,404 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Disc Medicine by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after purchasing an additional 99,092 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 480,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRON shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Disc Medicine from $104.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of IRON opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.00.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

