Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Nuvei Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.68.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $321.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.56%.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,616,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,248,000 after buying an additional 865,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 2,516.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 255,365 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 3rd quarter worth $8,095,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 154,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

