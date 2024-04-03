Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITIC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

Investors Title Trading Down 1.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITIC. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in Investors Title by 343.6% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 693.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investors Title during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.25. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $127.71 and a 1-year high of $171.60.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $53.68 million during the quarter.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Articles

