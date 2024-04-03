Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ITIC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Investors Title Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.25. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $127.71 and a 1-year high of $171.60.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $53.68 million during the quarter.
Investors Title Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 16.06%.
Investors Title Company Profile
Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
