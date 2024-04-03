Short Interest in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expands By 10.8%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of INO stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 570,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 387,752 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

