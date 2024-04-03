Short Interest in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Increases By 11.8%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,600 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 894,300 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE:DIN opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $70.32. The firm has a market cap of $688.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

