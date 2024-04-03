Insider Selling: Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Sells $511,299.51 in Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $511,299.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,356.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Florian Baumgartner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $527,439.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $91.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.97. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $40.89 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $921.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.31%. Analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

