Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Decreases By 7.4%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the February 29th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 728.0 days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,500.00 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $2,962.53 and a 52-week high of $4,565.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,265.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,804.81.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

