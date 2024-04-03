Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Sells $390,000.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,461,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $193,965.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $193,725.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.5 %

COIN stock opened at $245.84 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 910.52 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.30.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

