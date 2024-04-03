Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Elastic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $2,030,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,054,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,141,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,822,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,542,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,024 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $92,847,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.93 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.