Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $69.43 Average PT from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTR

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 85.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,790,000 after buying an additional 158,161 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,374,000 after purchasing an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,578 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,313,000 after purchasing an additional 258,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.