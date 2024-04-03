RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives $275.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

NYSE:RBC opened at $263.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.86 and a 200 day moving average of $256.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $288.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.45.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $481,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $139,246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $127,316,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

