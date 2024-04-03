NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $18.34 Average Target Price from Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.34.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 745.45%.
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
