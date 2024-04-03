NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $18.34 Average Target Price from Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,344,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,806,000 after purchasing an additional 383,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,785,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,126,000 after buying an additional 330,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,397,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,320,000 after buying an additional 217,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,156,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after buying an additional 526,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,856,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,054,000 after buying an additional 172,833 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 745.45%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

